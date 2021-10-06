Ella Emhoff shows off remarkable bone structure in striking new modeling photos The stepdaughter of Kamala Harris is making waves in the modeling world

Ella Emhoff is continuing to take the fashion industry by storm and this time it's her cheekbones which have stolen the show.

The US Vice President's stepdaughter shared photos of herself modeling designer brand Balenciaga and her fans were amazed.

In the image Ella posted on Instagram she was posing on the red carpet wearing fashionable oversized sweats, and sunglasses.

WATCH: Ella Emhoff exudes confidence as she struts her stuff on the catwalk

Her curly hair was pulled back into a tight style away from her face, making her extraordinary bone structure stand out even more. She captioned it: "Thank you to the amazing team and demna for bringing me back for another amazing show."

Ella's social media followers commented with strings of on-fire emojis and one wrote: "Ella girl so happy you are flying high."

The fashion graduate is certainly going from strength to strength as she carves out a career in modeling. Ella was recently crowned Stella McCartney's "wandering activist" in her new Adidas Earth Explorer campaign.

Ella's look impressed her fans

She represented Stella and Adidas at the 2021 Met Gala when she wore a red, sporty ensemble, complete with plenty of sparkle. Ella donned shiny sneakers and a paneled, tight mesh top.

It was only after her appearance though that her partnership was announced. Ella shared some of the campaign shots on Instagram too and looked striking in a Sleeper Bag Puffer Jacket, zip front jumpsuit and sneakers.

Ella's the face of Stella McCartney and Adidas' new collaboration

Speaking about the sustainability of the clothing, Ella said: "I feel a very strong connection to the environment in the sense that to continue on as a world we need to protect it. This is an issue that is really easy to not confront and almost give up, but I truly think that that alone should be the reason we fight even harder."

