Maria Menounos displays toned physique in exotic bikini for poolside selfie She's not ready to say goodbye to summer yet!

Maria Menounos is holding onto the holidays and she's doing it in style. The former E! News presenter amazed fans with her appearance in a tiny two-piece which put her very toned body on display.

Maria, 44, shared the sun-soaked snap on Instagram in which she was standing next to a swimming pool at a plush home.

The TV and radio personality looked stunning in the selfie which was captioned: "Don't September me," along with a crying with laughter emoji.

Her fans rushed to comment on her photo and wrote: "Good morning beautiful," and "wow, just wow".

Maria pulled out all the stops for her poolside selfie

Maria looks after herself with a healthy and balanced diet and by keeping active. She is the author of The EveryGirl's Guide to Diet and Fitness and spilled some of her tips with Too Fab.

One thing she swears by is staying hydrated. "Drink hot water throughout the day. Sounds simple but it works. Sometimes when you think you are hungry, you're really dehydrated.

"Besides having a calming effect, drinking the hot water can help suppress your appetite. Plus, drinking hot water after eating helps digestion. Think of it as melting the food in your stomach. You can add lemon, as some experts believe that can help burn calories, too."

Maria is happily married to her longtime partner Kevin Ungaro

Maria keeps active but doesn't go crazy to stay in shape. "I don't have an official routine," she added.

"Though I wish I did, I don't go to the gym often. Generally speaking, I find creative ways to squeeze in exercises during my daily living routine and I stay as active as I possibly can.

"I walk instead of drive. I opt for stairs instead of escalators. I also have an inexpensive pedometer that measures my daily steps. I strive to do 10,000 a day and whether I accomplish that or not, it's a reminder to try."

