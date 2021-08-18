Maria Menounos undergoes major transformation and fans can't believe it The star even left her husband doing a double-take

Maria Menounos is never short of a show-stopping look and her latest was just that.

The TV and radio personality stunned her social media followers when it appeared she'd chopped off her long brown locks in favour of a blonde bob.

Maria, 43, took to Instagram to see what her fans thought when she wrote: "To blob or not to blob? Blonde bob-get it. My husband didn’t even recognize me. Hahahha."

She showcased a sleek new hairstyle, which she could definitely pull off. Fans commented and wrote: "OMG absolutely love, I've wanted to do this myself," and others said: "You look beyond gorgeous."

Maria showed off a gorgeous blonde look

Her tresses were a sure-fire hit with her fans and she may just go for the chop!

The former E! News host followed up her first social media post with a second video in which she asked: "Okay guys…should I do it for real?? What do we think?!" Once again, Maria was urged to take the plunge and do it.

The star may be taking inspiration from Live with Kelly and Ryan host, Kelly Ripa, who she stepped in for while she was in The Hamptons recently.

Maria knows exactly how to wow!

Maria made fans swoon in her amazing outfits as she took the hot seat for the daytime presenting gig.

In her personal life, Maria has been married to her husband, Kevin Undergaro, since 2017.

They've been in a relationship since 1998, but Kevin only proposed to Maria in 2016 on The Howard Stern Show.

Maria has previously declared it was love-at-first-sight with her husband but they've had their fair share of hardships, including her battle with a brain tumour.

Maria said her husband didn't recognise her

But she told Closer that her health crisis only strengthened her desire to be with Kevin and for them to work on starting a family together.

"I realized that my health has to be first and that life is really short," she added before revealing they were navigating a pregnancy using a surrogate.

