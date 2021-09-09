Camila Cabello turns heads in fabulous green top and the most unexpected accessory If you've got it, flaunt it

Camila Cabello showcased her incredible sense of style with a quirky new look which got fans talking.

The Cinderella star soaked up the sun in an outfit which commanded attention and she shared the ensemble on Instagram.

Camila wowed her social media followers by wearing a bold, green top which she teamed with black pants and heels. But it was her handbag which almost stole the show.

WATCH: Camila Cabello celebrates her birthday inside the garden of her fabulous home

At first glance, it appeared that the Cuban-born singer was carrying an oversized Nike sneaker, but on closer inspection, it was a handbag.

The shoe had a neat plaited strap and a pullstring purse inserted into the top of it to make it into a bag.

She revealed where it was from in the caption which read: "Repping @enma.bag today.Shoutout to the legend @sarabiv."

Camila posed with the unusual accessory

Her fans loved it and rushed to comment. "Insane," wrote one, while another said: "Queen of supporting a friend with a bag."

Camila - who is dating singer Shawn Mendes - is the star of the new Sony Cinderella musical which is streaming on Amazon Prime.

She's had tremendous success as a singer but recently opened up about how she almost burned out through the stress of work.

She told The Sun: "Before lockdown I was burnt out. I was living with a really high amount of anxiety.

"It was too much and it was not sustainable. I felt like I was running with a broken leg but I wasn’t really listening to how I felt.

Camilla is dating Shawn Mendes

"I kept telling myself everything was good, 'I should feel fine, I should feel OK'.

"What I needed to do was say, 'How do I actually feel?' and letting that be OK. I needed to give myself permission to ask for help — because I needed help. I needed therapy.

"The pandemic gave me that pause to say, ‘Let’s not carry on running on this broken leg, let’s fix it’.

"In the past there were plenty of times when I’ve been working — not home or having any time for relationships, not having time to be healthy and happy — just working non-stop and not feeling good but doing it anyway.

"That’s something I would never do now. If I felt like that again, I’d just say, 'Sorry, guys'.

