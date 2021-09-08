Hannah Hargrave
Today show's Savannah Guthrie stunned fans with her appearance in a piece of clothing nobody was expecting
Savannah Guthrie has given her ever-stylish wardrobe a boost with an item nobody was expecting!
The Today show host switched up her appearance with a sky-high pair of platforms which ABBA would be proud of.
Savannah displayed her feet in an Instagram post and showed off the gold, open-toed shoes and matching nail polish and the photo sparked quite the reaction.
Fans rushed to ask, "where are they from?" and even asked if she was teasing an appearance on DWTS.
Others said they "love them," but there was also concern from a handful of her social media followers. One asked: "How do you walk in those all day?" and another commented: "Be careful up there."
Savannah has just returned to the Today studios, now that summer is officially over and while she's excited about being back in the hot seat, it's a bittersweet feeling too.
Savannah's footwear sparked a huge reaction
The mother-of-two was lucky enough to spend a lot of time at home with her family over the holidays and even presented virtually for several days a week.
Now though, her offspring are also back at school and it's time for early starts and work once more.
Savannah shared how she was feeling with fans when she posted another photo to Instagram and this time it was of her alarm clock.
Savannah is back to work after the summer break
The digital display read 3am and Savannah captioned the image: "Summer's over," and teamed it with a crying face emoji.
Savannah's famous friends were quick to praise her efforts, with Drew Barrymore writing: "I don't know how you do it but thank heavens you do," while Al Roker wrote in encouragement: "Good morning, sunshine. And it's only over when we say it's over."
Despite her agitation at her wake-up call, it looks like Savannah is back in the swing of things with her co-host Hoda Kotb also back at her side.
