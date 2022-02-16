﻿
Frankie Bridge's workout outfit shows off her amazing abs

The fitness star wows us with her gym gear…

Frankie Bridge looked incredible on Instagram, wearing a sensational workout outfit. The star rocked a pair of form-fitting leggings and a nude crop top which showed off her majorly razor-sharp abs.

The uploaded picture showed the star working out in her very own gym. She said: "I'm only on day three and I feel like I'm an absolute champ! Let's see how long this lasts."

The I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star is a huge advocate of mental health, particularly after she was hospitalised for a severe episode of depression in 2011, and she's since spoken out about the powers of exercise to clear her head.

In an interview with Women's Health in 2020, Frankie revealed she's a big fan of hot yoga.  "Wayne and I have recently started going – it was something I'd been wanting to try for ages and I love that it's something we can do together," she said. "I mean it's hard work - and so sweaty it’s unreal - but it's also calm. I couldn't just sit there and meditate all morning - that's not really my thing. It's not good for me to give my brain too much space to think."

Wow! Frankie looks amazing in her workout gear

"I tend to do an hour or so a day. Up until the new year I was doing Pilates and boxing throughout the week, whereas now i've started weight training," she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

"A lot of people I knew did it and I've heard a lot about it burning fat and being good for toning, so I've started doing that with a new trainer. I really like it. My bum and my legs just weren't changing before I started weight training, but now I have noticed a difference [from squatting with free weights] quite quickly."

