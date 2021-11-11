Adele's effortless style and off-duty denim look is a total vibe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Adele has opened up about her "painful" divorce to ex-husband Simon Konecki in her most candid interview yet - and we're lusting over her effortless style and off-duty denim look in new photos released by Rolling Stone.

MORE: Adele's 7 weight loss secrets uncovered as she reveals truth behind her transformation

There's no denying the 33-year-old has changed up her style since re-emerging from her hiatus. Looking like a Hollywood leading lady in photographs captured by Theo Wenner, Adele rocks vintage Levi's denim jeans, a crisp white shirt from The Row and cosy thrifted knitwear as she reclines on a plush velvet sofa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele's hilarious monologue on Saturday Night Live

Giving us working-from-home glamour, the songstress was also captured wrapped up in a duvet as she reflected on her relationship with her former husband.

READ: I tried Adele's extreme three-workouts-a-day regime - and the results might surprise you

SEE: Adele reveals she works out 'two or three times a day' as she opens up on 100lb weight loss

Adele looked incredible in vintage knitwear and off-duty jeans

Adele confessed she was completely heartbroken. "It made me really sad," she explained.

"Then having so many people that I don't know, know that I didn't make that work... it [explicit] devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn't do a good job."

GET ADELE'S LOOK: Levi's Straight Leg Jeans, £80, ASOS

The Row Luka Shirt, £910, Net-a-Porter

According to Rolling Stone, the star suffered "an intense few weeks of bed-bound anxiety" following the split - until the day of her 31st birthday in 2019.

"I felt quite hopeful," she said. "It was the first time I felt I'd had a really nice evening and I was OK being in the house and going to bed on my own. I was not excited, but I was looking forward to the next day."

Other photos showed Adele looking gorgeous as she sported a dewy makeup look with a rosy pink lip, a bouncy blow-dry and simple gold hoops. The Easy On Me singer talked about her transition into self-love, going on to describe her relationship with Rich as the most "incredible, openhearted, and easiest" she has ever been in.

"I'm not frightened of loneliness anymore," she continued.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.