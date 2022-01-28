Frankie Bridge wows in slinky bodycon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bringing her fashion A-game to Friday's episode of Loose Women, Frankie Bridge kept all eyes on her as she stepped out in a neon green bodycon dress – and wow. Brightening up our screens, the presenter showcased her hourglass figure in the knitted number, completing her ensemble with a pair of heels and silver jewellery.

Revered for her effortless cropped hairstyle, Frankie wore her highlighted tresses down in gorgeous beachy waves that delicately framed her face.

Frankie looked so glamorous in her vibrant green dress

A picture of radiance, the TV star rocked a barely-there makeup look on the show, pairing a pale brown shadow with a light dusting of bronzer to contour, a hint of rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match – stunning.

In a sweet moment, Frankie's stylist Joolie shared a picture of the 33-year-old posing in her dress. "Trying to take a photo of this wan & and she gets all nervous because there are 'LOAAAADS of people!** behind us!'" she captioned it, continuing: "**I turn around, there are two people."

The presenter's stylist shared a snap of her gorgeous dress on Instagram

While Frankie is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've found the most stylish green dresses so you can recreate her look.

GET THE LOOK:

Green Twist Front Jumper Dress, £19.50, Miss Pap

Green Midi Dress, £75, & Other Stories

When it comes to Frankie's on-screen wardrobe, the mum-of-two often sparks a major reaction from viewers, and she recently wowed in a jaw-dropping satin outfit to celebrate her 33rd birthday on Loose Women.

Posting a number of stylish snaps on Instagram, Frankie wrote: "Same same… but different. Got to spend my Birthday with the Loose family #birthday #ootd."

Priced at £85, the presenter coordinated her silky shirt dress from & Other Stories with brown knee-high boots and a matching belt, both in a chic croc print.

Her 1.5 million followers went wild in the comments, as many wished the star a happy birthday, while others were blown away by her outfit. One enthused: "WOW OH WOW YOU ARE ABSOLUTE PERFECTION," while another posted: "Stunning lady."

