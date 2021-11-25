Alex Scott looks incredible in seriously sophisticated red carpet look The TV presenter rocked a suit from Emporio Armani

Is there anything Alex Scott doesn't look good in? The One Show presenter pulled out all the stops on Tuesday evening at the ITV Palooza event - and fans can't stop talking about her epic abs.

The Football Focus star took to Instagram to share outfit details of her stunning all-black ensemble. The 37-year-old star styled a tuxedo-style jacket with an elegant silky co-ord as she arrived at the Royal Festival Hall. Teaming a strappy satin bralette with high-waisted trousers, Alex looked incredible as she bared her toned midriff in the Emporio Armani set.

Alex accessorised her red carpet look with several pieces of dainty jewellery and styled her luscious raven locks in voluminous beachy waves.

Completing her dazzling outfit, the presenter rocked a dramatic smokey eye with statement false lashes, rosy blush and lots of contour.

We're loving Alex's sophisticated look

"Had a Palooza of a time!" Alex captioned her Instagram post, which fans were quick to react to.

Leaving a flurry of flame emojis beneath her image, Alex was showered with compliments from doting fans. "You're so incredibly beautiful", wrote one fan, while another penned: "I love this outfit! Yes! YES!"

"Can I have your wardrobe Alex?" asked a third fan. We feel the same...

Alex stunned fans in this vibrant red jumpsuit last week

If you're wondering how the former Arsenal striker maintains her active lifestyle and, ahem, those seriously impressive abs, the star revealed her workout secrets during her cover shoot with Women's Health earlier this year.

Alex prefers to do her workouts first thing in the morning, blending a mix of boxing and running into her fitness routine.

"I would normally get up and, if I'm going to my boxing class, [I'll] be there by 8 am, or I get up and I've been doing 5k runs a lot recently. Music on and just run," the star told the magazine.

