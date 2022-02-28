Amanda Brugel is a vision on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet She's up for an award with the rest of the cast this year

The first major red carpet event of the year arrived in huge style on Feb. 27 as the 2022 SAG Awards took over Santa Monica, California to honour the best in film and television over the last year. And Canada was well represented, with The Handmaid's Tale star Amanda Brugel looking absolutely breathtaking in a flowing cream gown.

The 43-year-old from Pointe-Claire, Quebec chose a stunning dress by Antonio Grimaldi, with accents on the shoulders. She paired it with a matching clutch and accessorized with gorgeous drop earrings and diamond rings.

Amanda's SAG Awards look was one of the best of the evening! Photo: © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Along with the rest of the Handmaid's Tale cast, Amanda is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Her co-star Elisabeth Moss is also up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as June Osborne (aka Offred) in the critically-acclaimed Hulu series based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name.

The Canadian star has a history of looking incredibly elegant on the SAGs red carpet! Photo: © Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Amanda also looked flawless on the red carpet for the 2020 edition of the SAGs, stepping out in a teal sequinned Sebastian Gunawa gown with a plunging neckline and draped sleeves. She paired it with Atelier Swarosvki earrings and one of their bracelets and rings.

Good luck to Amanda, Elisabeth and the whole Handmaid's Tale cast!