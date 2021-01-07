Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals struggle her children are facing and fans can totally relate The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shares two kids with Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is facing the joys of homeschooling like many parents around the globe. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shared a tongue-in-cheek post at the start of the week, detailing her #mondaymood that many of her Instagram followers could relate to.

"#mondaymood kids are back in school, and I guess I need to take down the tree now that I am back from my "vacation" on my couch. (Don't worry, I made sure to take in all of the sights of my house) #quarantinelife month 10," she quipped.

One fan was quick to reply: "Starting 2021 back in lockdown in Scotland. No school for our kids for the rest of this month at least! Let's hope the year picks up by summer!"

Sarah Michelle, 43, empathised with her follower as she wrote back: "I feel you – my kids haven't been in physical school since March last year."

The actress and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., who she married in 2002, share two young children – a daughter Charlotte, 11, and an eight-year-old son Rocky. It sounds like the couple have been homeschooling their children for almost a year now – a challenge many parents will have undertaken in 2020 and going into 2021.

The actress lamented homeschooling in her relatable post

Other Instagram followers replied to Sarah Michelle's post, advising her not to take her tree down during dreary January. Others couldn't believe how quickly the past months of lockdown have gone.

"'Month ten' really sent me spiralling," one fan commented. "Somehow we're almost back to March." "It's only been 10 months? Help!!!!" another wrote. One fan didn't get Sarah Michelle's memo but empathised: "Hopefully your kids are gone to school and are not doing virtual at home learning again. Omg, this is stressful."

Sarah Michelle and Freddie married in 2002

Sarah Michelle and husband Freddie, 44, first met in 1997 when they were filming the teen horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer, and started dating in 2000. They married two years later, on 1 September 2002.

In 2016, Sarah revealed the secret to her successful marriage, telling People: "Take the ten minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids." She added: "Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you're present."

