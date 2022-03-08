Venus Williams shows off incredible figure in LBD - and check out her edgy hair The tennis sensation looked unbelievable storming the streets of Paris

Venus Williams turned heads as she made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, rocking an LBD and an edgy new hairstyle - and everyone is obsessed!

The tennis sensation took to her Instagram with a new choppy bob and fringe, wearing a black minidress, to express her joy at being in the fashion capital. The gorgeous Givenchy dress was detailed with a silver zip and styled with some chic black boots.

In the picture, Venus posed in an elegant cream floral room and is perched on a contrasting bold leopard print furnishing. The superstar captioned the post: "Me in Paris > Happy."

Friends and fans of Venus flocked to comment on how incredible she looked. Supermodel Naomi Campbell weighed in on the post with three red love hearts, Venus replied: " Oh Naomi! Love you too much." Singing sensation Natasha Bedingfield commented: "This is such an iconic look! I can't look away! U have now defined this look forever!" Former professional basketball player Lisa Leslie wrote: "Yesssss" with five flame emojis.

Venus Williams looking unbelievable in Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week

Fans were also quick to comment. One excited follower wrote "You happy > Veelievers happy," while another replied, "Wow! Luv your hairstyle, looks amazing!" and a third commented: "Wow you are gorgeous." Another posted "Keep slaying Queen Venus" with three love hearts.

The star was also spotted attending the Louis Vuitton show, looking as phenomenal as ever in a blue denim short set with matching jacket. The Louis Vuitton twinset was finished with a classic LV print by the pocket and paired with a white crop and matching bag.

Venus Williams rocking a Louis Vuitton two piece at Paris Fashion Week

On her Instagram Stories, Venus shared some footage of the events. In one hilarious snap, she captioned some stylish shots of her in the Givenchy ensemble: "The one on the right looks like I've had enough lol!" You may have had enough Venus, but we certainly haven't!

