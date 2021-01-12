Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a rare photo of herself in a swimsuit on Monday - and left fans blown away for more than one reason.

The Buffy star, 43, took a walk down memory lane for a heartfelt reason as she posted a throwback photo from a girls vacation last year.

In the snapshot, Sarah was wearing a cute black swimsuit and raising a glass in a lush-looking pool, with a stunning backdrop.

The actress captioned the care-free shot: "#howitstarted. This was a year ago today, on a girls trip to Mexico.

"We snuggled on the couch watching movies, we swam, (we drank) we watched the sunset on the beach and most importantly we hugged a lot.

"We knew there were rumblings of covid coming here, but we had no clue what the year would hold for us or that this would be the last time for over a year we would see each other.

Sarah was reminiscing about her Mexican vacation last year

"I’m looking at this pic today, not in sadness but as my #mondaymotivation to do everything in my power so we can all get back to that place. (Ok well maybe not that amazing rented house in Mexico- but you know what I mean).

"When we can hug our friends, see our loved ones, and not live with the heavy weight most of us are carrying with us. We can do this!!!”

Her fans loved her post and marvelled at her stunning figure. They also asked where they could buy her swimsuit from.

Sarah and Freddie have been married since 2002

"Yes! Let’s stay motivated to get through this so we can be with extended family and friends again," wrote one, while others called her "a hottie," and one fan wrote: "Your legs are amazing!"

Sarah has been married to fellow actor, Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002, and they share two children, Rocky, eight, and Charlotte, 11.

While the COVID-19 lockdown has been challenging, she has embraced spending more time with her family.

"I don't think we’ve spent this much time together since before we had children," said in an interview published in The Express.

"There are times, I'm sure, when he [Freddie] feels he would rather see anyone else’s face apart from mine. But there are parts of that that have been amazing."

