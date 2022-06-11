Kelsea Ballerini rocks incredible metallic bodysuit for CMA Fest The festival runs for three days

Kelsea Ballerini wowed fans on Friday as she took to the stage during CMA Fest in a gorgeous metallic bodysuit.

SEE: Inside country music singers' jaw-dropping homes: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert + more

The country star wore the sleeveless, high-neck bosyduit that was made up of black ace with silver floral appliques, and paired it with a pink sparkling guitar for her performance at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini announced as the new face of COVERGIRL

She performed several of hir hit singles including 2017’s Miss Me More, I Quit Drinking, and her new single Heartfirst. She also performed a solo take on her award-winning song Half of My Hometown which is normally a duet with Kenny Chesney.

Calling on the crowds to "be together in this room right now" with her, the 28-year-old then sang an acoustic version of her emotional track Homecoming Queen.

MORE: Country music star Kelsea Ballerini shares worrying video from hospital bed

READ: Dolly Parton accidentally calls Kelsea Ballerini the wrong name at ACM Awards

Taking to social media after the performance, she shared a video of the moment with fans.

The Country Music Association fest runs across Nashville for the weekend, and will see performances by Carrie Underwood, Elle King, and Dierks Bentley.

Kelsea wowed fans with the performance

Carrie dropped her new album Denim and Rhinestones on Friday, and she has also teamed up with CMA Fest for a special Denim & Rhinestones Experience, a pop-up exhibit and retail space for fans and the public.

Hosted at the Historic Bell Tower in downtown Nashville, the shop is open all weekend.

The singer performed at Nissan Stadium

"We really wanted to bring the music of Denim & Rhinestones to life with some fun, interactive experiences highlighting [songs] Ghost Story, Crazy Angels, Pink Champagne an Infinity Room and, of course, lots of denim and lots of rhinestones," she told Music Row.

"We’ve got some of my favorite wardrobe pieces from my recent performances at The Grammys, CMT Music Awards, Stagecoach, and more on display.

"Come on down, add some bling to some merch or on a souvenir cup, and we’ll keep you hydrated during the hot days of CMA Fest."

Read more HELLO! US stories here