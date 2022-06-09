Holly Willoughby is a summer vision in £35 M&S dress - and it's so flattering

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nothing screams summer quite like a colourful capsule collection, and Holly Willoughby's latest drop with Marks & Spencer is going straight on our wishlist.

The This Morning presenter looked positively radiant on Thursday morning, sharing an Instagram post wearing a seriously bright floral dress. Holly's beautiful tea dress featured a chic ruffled neckline, figure-flattering tiered skirt and waist-cinching detail, adorned with a beautiful blooming floral print.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby teases her summer collection from Marks & Spencer

Holly's fun and flirty ensemble was paired with classic white trainers - the ultimate summer combo.

The mother of two captioned her post: "I'm blooming with excitement to show you my favourite summer-statement looks, courtesy of M&S! This flattering floral dress is perfect for those balmy summer days! Stay tuned to see my other anything-but-ordinary summer outfits!"

Holly gave us serious holiday vibes in her chic summer dress

As expected, fans flocked to the comments to share their love for Holly's stunning summer capsule collection. "She looks so beautiful in everything!" wrote one fan, as another sweetly shared: "Holly and I always have the same taste… I'll have to buy this now!"

"Ordered!" a third fan quipped, who was clearly enchanted by the star's fabulous floral frock.

If you're looking to rock Holly's effortless look this season, her exact dress is still available in several sizes on Marks & Spencer - and it's only £35.

Made with balmy days in mind, this flattering, flowing dress with a tie fastening is perfect for hazy days in the sun and summer soirees. Rock it with Willoughby-style white trainers or amp it up for evening wear with wedged espadrilles.

Floral Square Neck Dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

Holly's collection features statement florals, versatile dresses and lots of separates that can be mixed and matched. There’s 10 pieces, and we are loving the flattering shirred bodices, cut work embroidery, pretty trims, puff sleeves and frill shoulder details - so chic!

