'Giggling' Chappell Roan responds to criticism of viral 'naked' Grammys dress

Chappell Roan was the talk of the Grammys on Sunday when she rocked up in a custom sheer burgundy dress that was held up by nipple piercings.

The eight-times-nominated artist, 27, caused a stir on the Grammys red carpet, with her look quickly going viral as she took the 'naked dress' trend to a whole new level.

Chappell's Mugler gown draped from faux nipple rings and cascaded down her body into a dramatic train, showing off her bare skin and temporary tattoos, including a pony on her chest and a piece resembling lace on her back.

She styled the designer dress over black underwear and accessorized with a pair of strappy block heels and a dazzling choker necklace.

© Getty Images Chappell's custom Mugler dress was held up by faux nipple piercings

The dress caused a stir on social media, with many fashion fans defending the look, while others called it "illegal."

Chappell has since taken to Instagram to respond to the furore surrounding her Grammys look – and she isn't bothered by the criticism one bit.

© Getty Images Chappell doesn't think her Grammys dress was 'that outrageous'

"Giggling because I don't even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit," she wrote alongside several photos of the custom Mugler dress.

"The look's actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it's really fun and silly. Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!" she added.

© Getty Images Chappell added some fake tattoos to her back

The divisive dress in question was a version of one that featured in Mugler's spring 2026 show, the first from new creative director Miguel Castro Freitas. The dress took inspiration from Thierry Mugler's SS98 collection, which had a similar nipple piercing design float down the catwalk. Though on this occasion, the silk black fabric was actually fixed to the model's real piercings.

Chappell’s Grammy appearance comes after a career-defining year. The Missouri-born artist broke into the mainstream with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, earning praise for its mix of high-drama pop, queer joy and emotionally raw storytelling.

© Getty Images Chappell's Mugler dress also featured a floor-sweeping matching cape

Songs like "Pink Pony Club," "Red Wine Supernova," and "Good Luck, Babe!" turned her into one of pop's most talked-about new voices, while her live performances quickly gained a reputation for camp excess and total commitment.

In 2025, Chappell took home the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, cementing her status as a major force in contemporary pop. This year, she was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for "The Subway," but missed out on both awards.

© Getty Images Chappell won 'Best New Artist' at the 2025 Grammys

During her Grammy acceptance speech last year, Chappell drew attention to young, developing artists signed to record labels that are often left without resources and, most notably, health insurance, after she received a lack of support from her first label, Atlantic Records.

"I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a liveable wage and health care, especially developing artists," she stated.