Country music star Kelsea Ballerini shares worrying video from hospital bed The Half of my Hometown singer had surgery

Kelsea Ballerini is on a high following her show-stopping performance with Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards on Monday.

But back in January, the country music singer appeared to be experiencing a different high altogether as she shared a "concerning" video from her hospital bed. The 28-year-old uploaded a clip of herself appearing very confused as she battled with the effects of anesthesia following an unknown surgery.

Kelsea joked about the effects anesthesia had on her

In the video posted on Instagram, Kelsea seems to have just woken up from her "non-invasive procedure" and is still disorientated from the medicine, appearing confused by her surroundings.

"I think I drooled so they took my mask off – so embarrassing," Kelsea slurred. "I don't know why I have a ring on… uh-oh," she added, confusing a medical wire for her jewelry.

"There's no clocks in here, I don't know why there's no clocks in here… I need some nuggets," she added.

Kelsea looked gorgeous at the ACM Awards

Once the effects of the anesthesia had worn off, Kelsea posted the video alongside the caption: "Today we learned anesthesia makes me drool through my mask, mistake a blue wire for a ring, have increased concern about where clocks are placed, struggle to bring peace signs into 2022, and above all, want some nuggets."

While she didn't share why she was in the hospital, she reassured her fans that there was no cause for concern.

"Went in for a non-invasive procedure, yes everything is fine moving on and @vanderbilthealth and their staff are really lovely," she added.

Kelsea and Dolly Parton performed together at the ACM Awards

Meanwhile, Kelsea and Dolly received rave reviews from viewers following their rendition of Big Dreams and Faded Jeans on Monday.

"Okay this duet is iconic though," one fan posted on Twitter, while another said: "Loving this duo. Kelsea Ballerini is out there living her best life and big dreams with Dolly Parton."

