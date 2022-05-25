Best plus-size wedding guest dresses: From ASOS Curve to H&M+, & Mango Plus Size

Sophie Bates
Plus-size occasionwear dresses to wear to a wedding this summer. Shop our edit of the best plus-size wedding guest dresses for 2022, from ASOS to Mango, H&M and more.
Wedding season is just around the corner, and we know how time-consuming it can be to traipse through pages and pages of online retailer sites in search of the perfect outfit. That's why we've rounded up our favourite plus-size wedding guest dresses that are available to shop now, from ASOS to Mango, Karen Millen and more.
Best plus size wedding guest dresses
Plus size printed wrap dress, was £149, now £119.20, Coast
Coast's plus-size collection has a great selection of occasion dresses, but our favourite is this floral wrap dress that cinches perfectly at the waist. It's available to shop now in sizes 18-26.
Side slit dress, £49.99, Mango
With its high neck and cut-out sides, this Mango dress is so pretty. Hurry though if you love it, we think this one will sell out fast.
Plus floral knot midi dress, £36, River Island
We love this dress from River Island's Plus collection, which offers sizes ranging from 18-28. This dress will look so lovely teamed with a pair of heels for a summer wedding, or dressed down with sandals or trainers for a glam daywear look. We can't get enough of the cut-out detailing and knot front.
Jersey animal print dress, £35, Marks & Spencer
The M&S Collection has a huge range of sizes from 6-24. This midi dress is our favourite, and it comes in the most gorgeous animal print.
Curve satin wrap dress, £45, ASOS
The ASOS Curve collection always has so much choice when it comes to gorgeous plus-size pieces. This satin wrap dress is so chic - and it's available in sizes 16-30.
H&M+ patterned wrap dress, £24.99, H&M
The H&M+ collection offers a huge selection of plus-size dresses, tops, jackets and more. This wrap dress is so summery, perfect for a casual wedding guest look.
Plus size waterfall dress, was £225, now £180, Karen Millen
Be ready to turn heads in this red Karen Millen Plus waterfall dress, available in sizes 18-24. The wrap hemline falls beautifully above the ankle, coming together with a flattering waistband. If red isn't isn't your colour, it's also available in mustard or black.
Plus one-shoulder fishtail maxi dress, £55, Club L London
Club L London has a huge selection of occasion pieces in their curve collection, but our favourite is this off-shoulder fishtail maxi dress which is available in sizes 16-14.
Chi Chi v-neck dress, 52.50, Selfridges
If you're looking for a shorter dress for your upcoming event, why not try this one from Chi Chi London. Featuring a plunging V-neck, spaghetti straps and a satin-look, it's the perfect day-to-night.
Sweet Posy ankle gown, £490, Needle & Thread
Needle & Thread has so many stunning dresses in their plus-size collection - from sparkly gowns to embroidered midi dresses. We love this floral gown with mesh sleeves, and it's available in a mini length too. So elegant!
Plus size embroidered maxi dress, was £179, now £143.20, Coast
The floral mesh on the bodice of this dress from Coast's plus-size edit is so pretty! With sizes ranging from 18-26 and seven shades to choose from, there's something for everyone.
Studio 8 Darlene dress, was £110, now £65, John Lewis
We recommend teaming this turquoise Studio 8 dress with heels and gold jewellery for a glam day-to-night look.
Plus size embroidered midi dress, was £159, now £127.20, Coast
Sheer balloon sleeves? Red and navy contrast? Floral embroidery? There's nothing we don't love about this midi dress from Coast.
Linen midi dress, was £129, now £103.20, Karen Millen
Karen Millen's curve collection promises perfect proportions, and this dress is no exception. In sizes 18-14 and another gorgeous green shade, it's perfect for summer.
Paisley maxi dress, £65, River Island
We love a split hem maxi dress for weddings, but this River Island Plus dress midi dress is our favourite. The sizes range from 18-28 and the paisley print is so pretty.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.