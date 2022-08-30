Christine Lampard turns heads on Lorraine wearing £33 skirt - wow

Christine Lampard looked incredible on Monday's Lorraine, wearing a stunning purple and yellow skirt, which she teamed with a coordinating purple, short-sleeved top. She added one of her favourite wardrobe staples - nude high heels - and rocked an immaculate face of flawless, natural makeup, and cascading curls. Stunning!

We've tracked down the skirt, and it comes from high street store & Other Stories. It's part of the brand's summer sale, which you can find at ASOS. It costs just £33.75, down from £65! Bargain.

This is the second time in under a week the star has worn the royally-loved high street store. On Wednesday, wore the store's 'Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress' that cost £85 and featured a stunning retro print, a deep green, brown and cream tone and long sleeves, as well as a striking square neckline.

We love Christine's skirt!

The Irish born star styled the dress with a simple pair of strappy sandals. Taking to Instagram to share a chic snap of her look, fans flocked to the comment section to shower the getup with praise. One wrote: "Lovely dress Christine you look absolutely beautiful!" Another added: "Wow!"

& Other Stories wrap waist co-ord midi skirt in yellow check print, £35.75, ASOS

Christine has stood in for Lorraine during her holidays for quite some time now. She spoke about presenting on her own in an interview with ITV and said: "It’s more scary presenting by yourself because if something goes wrong, it’s up to you to fix itYou can kill a couple of minutes talking to another presenter, so it’s definitely more on edge when you are on your own. It’s certainly more stressful. But, saying that, Lorraine is such a well-oiled machine. Lorraine has everything so perfectly organised."

