Christine Lampard's fancy skirt is seriously sleek - and wait til you see her heels

Christine Lampard looked fresh, glowing and ready for the week on Monday morning as she continued her presenting stint on Lorraine for Ms Kelly over the summer break.

The mother-of-two always looks incredibly stylish and her latest look did not disappoint. The 42-year-old rocked a lovely cream top with long sleeves, which she teamed with a sleek, matching cream pencil skirt. We loved her heels too - the strappy sandals were also a lighter tone and looked sky-high. Lush!

The popular TV presenter wore her long, raven tresses in a voluminous, lightly curled style which was probably achieved by a fabulous luxury blow dry. Her makeup looked flawless as always; she sported dramatic smokey eye makeup and a slick of nude lipstick. Her beauty look was applied by Helen Hand.

In a previous interview with ITV, the Irish beauty spoke about her style and revealed she likes fuss-free shapes. She said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered."

We loved Christine's all-white outfit

In the past, Christine has worked with Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's former stylist.

Speaking about the talented professional, she said: "I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes'! She's brilliant."

Currently, Angie is on maternity leave, so Bronagh Webster, Lorraine's Head of Wardrobe' has been styling up her looks.

