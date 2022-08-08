Stacey Solomon glows in statement dress for post-wedding date night with Joe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are soaking up their post-nuptials bliss, heading out for their first date night as husband and wife on Sunday evening while their children stayed at home.

LOOK: Stacey Solomon's bridesmaid Mrs Hinch is a vision in intimate wedding photos

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to share a glowing selfie with Joe, looking radiant in a silky black dress adorned with red and blue botanical florals. Stacey, who always looks fabulous in high street fashion, donned the satin tea dress from ASOS - and it's just hit the summer sale for £28.50.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals incredible home transformation for her wedding

The mother-of-four wore her honey blonde hair in an elegant ponytail, sweeping her tresses into a middle parting and allowing curls to frame her pretty facial features.

Stacey added dramatic black lashes, while opting for soft rosy blush and natural lip to complete her effortlessly chic date-night ensemble.

Stacey stunned in a statement floral dress from ASOS

Joe looked equally dapper in a relaxed polo shirt with a textured checker pattern. The couple beamed at the camera as Joe wrapped his arms around his new wife.

"Date night with my husband," wrote Stacey, before telling her 5.3million followers: "Grandad's looking after the pickles tonight. And Joe and me are on a special date night."

READ: Stacey Solomon's new husband Joe designed £35k engagement ring to be extra sparkly

READ: Stacey Solomon's fans are all saying the same thing about her wedding dress

"So many lovely messages from you about our bridesmaids. Promise tomorrow when I'm kid free for the morning I'll answer them. Love u [sic] all. Thanks for being the best," the star added.

Stacey and Joe looked so loved-up on their wedding day. ©Chelsea White

Stacey revealed on Sunday that her close friend Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, was a bridesmaid on her special day alongside her sister Jemma and five close friends who also had important roles on her big day.

Stacey and Joe had a traditional Jewish ceremony in a marquee in their back garden on Sunday 24 July, with their closest friends and family as witnesses. Guests included Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, and the couple's two young children Rex, three, and Rose, nine months.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.