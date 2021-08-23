Christine Lampard unexpectedly twins with Victoria Beckham and looks totally unreal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are loving having Christine Lampard on our screens this summer while she is standing in for Lorraine Kelly. As much as it's fab to see her front the show, we can't get enough of her fashion, too.

At the weekend, the Irish star was the cover girl of the Telegraph's Stella Magazine and we loved seeing her wearing a stunning dress by Victoria Beckham.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare photo of stepdaughter Luna

The 'Open Shoulder V Neck Midi Dress in Orange & Cream' costs £1,350 and features a striking and unique goldfish print. The goldfish is a symbol of wealth and good luck in Japan and China and looked amazing printed on this silk midi dress.

The shoulder has cut-out and pleated detail, while the long sleeves also had a cuff zip opening. Victoria is the best advert for her collection and wore the frock back in July with a pair of silver glitter boots. Christine was pictured wearing hers with a pair of Malone Souliers shoes. Gorgeous!

Speaking about her return to Lorraine, the star told Stella: "I’ve missed being pampered and having my make-up and my hair done. I’ve also had to re-engage my brain. But, to be honest, I’ve loved being at home with Frank and the children. I get a few hours of that television-work buzz, a bit of pampering and then I’m home by 11am and back to being Mum."

VB wore the same dress in July

Reflecting on motherhood and her life after Covid, the Irish beauty revealed: ‘I love my life now. It’s not completely perfect – no one's is – but it makes me happy. Despite how awful lockdown was, I counted myself lucky. We were all home, all together, and I got pregnant totally unexpectedly. It was so not on the cards, but such a lovely, wonderful thing to be pregnant again.’

Open Shoulder V Neck Midi Dress in Orange & Cream, £1,350, Victoria Beckham

