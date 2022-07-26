Helen Flanagan's sheer and sparkling birthday look is amazing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is known for her fashionable, figure-flattering dress sense and she just outdid herself at her best friend's birthday bash. Sheer, cropped, and sparkling – fans were awestruck!

The 31-year-old star amazed her one million Instagram followers with a video of herself looking phenomenal as she danced in a white sheer two-piece ensemble. Helen's super-cropped, backless top glistened with pearls and gemstones. As she spun around the dance floor, she revealed her matching low-slung sheer sparkly skirt and washboard abs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan dances in sheer embellished ensemble at birthday bash

The mum-of-three enhanced the dazzling look with diamond drop earrings, diamonds on her fingers, and an impeccable shiny light pink manicure.

Helen dazzles on the dance floor

Helen swept her platinum blonde hair up into a high bun and beamed as she embraced her friends. She captioned an Instagram post: "Happy 30th Birthday to my best friend @jaybirmingham_ love you so much forever so proud of you and Thankyou for always being there for me."

Jay replied: "I love you so much," with plenty of heart emojis and a stream of compliments from fans poured in about the elegant black and white photograph that Helen shared.

Fans love this photograph

"What a fantastic moment captured right there," wrote one fan, while a second said: "Gorgeous!" A third fan asked: "Love this outfit where is it from? X."

Helen's stunning ensemble inspired us to seek out something similar and we found this beautiful sheer co-ord set at Pretty Little Thing and these spectacular Swarovski earrings.

Sheer white cropped top, £12, maxi skirt, £15, Pretty Little Thing

Millenia hoop earrings, £145, Swarovski

The actress has accrued a following of fashion fans, thanks to her keen eye for spotting great styles from the budget Primark bikinis that she recently wore in Italy, to dazzling pink high-fashion Barbie-inspired looks and the unforgettable floaty micro mini dress that wowed fans last week.

Helen recently revealed on Instagram that second to looking fabulous, her primary goal is "to be stronger, to be more fit in general."

