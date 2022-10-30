Princess Kate looks practically perfect in polka dot blouse and fitted trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales' penchant for polka dots is no secret, with the royal stepping out on several occasions this year in the whimsical print.

On Sunday, the wife of Prince William looked immaculate to share a powerful message on behalf of The Forward Trust, a British charity that helps people with drug and alcohol dependence. Princess Kate chose to recycle one of her favourite blouses for the occasion, her 'Scallop-Edged Polka Dot' silk shirt from Tory Birch.

Timeless in design and flattering in shape, Princess Kate's effortlessly elegant long-sleeved blouse featured a scalloped collar and smart white cuffs. Crafted from a navy blue and white printed silk, the crisp blouse was the perfect style choice for such a poignant occasion.

The Princess of Wales radiated beauty in her favourite Tory Birch blouse

The royal teamed her voguish blouse with sleek black trousers fastened with a gold-buckled leather belt. She accessorised with modish gold hoops adorned with Baroque pearl drops.

Looking ageless as always, Princess Kate's flowing brunette tresses framed her face in voluminous curls, while her natural makeup suitably highlighted her beautiful features.

It's not the first time the royal has been seen wearing her statement Tory Birch blouse, and the 'Kate effect' caused the stunning number to sell out when she wore it for engagements in Wolverhampton in 2021.

Luckily, if you're looking to recreate the royal's sartorial elegance, this spot jumper with contrast collar detailing is everything we're dotty for as the colder weather comes in.

Bow Spotted Jumper, £45, River Island

In the video, Princess Kate's emotional plea addressed the camera directly: "Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be," she said.

"Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families from asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives.

"We as a society need to recognise that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathise with them, and to be compassionate to their struggles."

