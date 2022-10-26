Amal Clooney's new leather dress is going to blow your mind

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Amal Clooney appeared at an event in New York City and she collaborated with none other than Michelle Obama and Melinda French Gates to launch the Get Her There campaign through the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance, which is an effort to support adolescent girls' education.

Looking as stunning as ever, the mother-of-two was involved in a discussion and we adored her stunning dress. The lawyer donned a green design that had a leather-trim hem and was a close-fitting style. She added a pair of snakeskin heels and added the most beautiful pair of gold shoulder-grazing statement earrings.

The 44-year-old sported a flawless face of makeup, which included a splash of red lipstick, which has long been regarded as her trademark.

Charlotte Tilbury, the world's most well-known makeup artist who also famously did Amal's wedding makeup, was most probably responsible for her pout.

We are loving Amal's green dress

We know that the star has been known to wear the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in 'Red Carpet Red'.

Check out the shoes!

During the event, some of the women present opened up about facing self-doubt throughout their life as well as the impact of their work. Amal proceeded to reveal how becoming a mother further impulsed her advocacy.

She explained that becoming a mother and seeing all the love she is surrounded with from her family, her husband, and her children have been a driving force behind not only avoiding feelings of self-doubt, but an inspiration to keep going with her work in human rights.

She said that while it hasn't changed her "trajectory" – she has been working as a lawyer for twenty years – her children established even more of a reason to ensure girls and women around the world receive the education and opportunities they deserve, which was the focus of the event and the newly launched campaign.

