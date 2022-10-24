Michelle Keegan oozes Bond girl glamour in waist-cinching corset and cargo pants

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan served a seriously slick look on Sunday night, making a case for corsets and cargo pants as she rocked the It-girl wardrobe combo on a night out with friends.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her girly weekend away, the Brassic actress gave fans a closer look at her glamorous eveningwear. Michelle enhanced her silhouette with a dusky grey corset adorned with exaggerated lacing and a sweetheart neckline, enhancing her Regencycore aesthetic with a pair of relaxed low-rise cargo pants from House of CB.

Combining elements of both tailored trousers and cargo styles, Michelle's 'Daria' pants oozed an ultra-chic vibe. Cut from luxe and lustrous duchess satin in timeless black, the star's feminine fit had a modish military edge.

The wife of Mark Wright opted for the ultimate glitzy accessories, teaming her ensemble with a glittering Balenciaga 'Hourglass' clutch bag and a diamond-encrusted choker.

Michelle looked unreal in a her effortlessly cool outfit

Her flowing brunette tresses cascaded past her shoulders in a poker-straight style, while the actress highlighted her beautiful features with a soft bronzer, fluttery lashes, and a glossy pink lip.

Michelle captioned her post: "Pre-hibernating season," causing her followers to flood the comments with heart and flame emojis.

"You are out of this world!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Literally the pinnacle of perfection." A third comment read: "Looking like a Bond girl, Michelle."

Amongst Michelle's photos was an ethereal black-and-white shot of the actress, taken from behind, which showed her sitting in a roll-top bath filled with bubbles.

Michelle stunned in a slihouette-enchancing corset

The star's shoulder and part of her leg could just be seen in the intimate image, while her lustrous brunette hair spilled down her back.

Keeping it real, Michelle then shared a snap of her indulgent room service order, revealing a tray laden with crumpets, freshly squeezed juices and pancakes. Sounds like a dreamy weekend…

