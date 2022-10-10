Michelle Keegan wears £22.99 Zara bargain on date with Mark Wright

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan looked as stunning as ever at the weekend, as she enjoyed a mouth-watering Sunday lunch at Essex's 'Dog and Pickle' restaurant with her husband, Mark Wright.

The star shared a lovely picture on Instagram of herself sitting at a table, waiting for her food to arrive while wearing a lovely yellow roll-neck jumper from Zara.

We've tracked down the style, and it costs just £22.99 and is available in seven other colours. Lush! We love this laid-back, weekend look.

Michelle looked lovely in her yellow Zara top

Michelle, 35, wore her brunette tresses piled high on her head in a top knot style and added gold hoop earrings, as well as sporting a face of immaculate yet natural makeup.

Ribbed Knit Sweater, £22.99, Zara

Speaking of the Manchester-born star's beauty, lots of young girls love to copy Michelle's hair and makeup, but she actually looks up to other celebrities for inspiration.

Rib Crew Neck Jumper, £33.60, Karen Millen

The Our Girl actress previously told HELO!: "I love Jessica Alba... I feel like she's really natural, and I love her style. I'm always watching videos of her doing her skincare routine and I love the fact that she wears minimal makeup, and she's quite confident in her own skin. I love Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as well - she doesn't wear that much makeup in the day, and she doesn't need to! You don't need to wear makeup to feel empowered."

The Brassic star is very close to her mum, and over the years mama Keegan has given her daughter stellar beauty advice:

"My mum always told me: Look after your skin! Use a really good SPF, and moisturise your hands because they're the first thing that ages, so now I carry hand moisturiser with me. My mum is going to be very proud."

