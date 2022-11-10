Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is already on and you can save big!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nordstrom is officially into Black Friday season already, so let’s go shopping! There's no better time to whip out that black belt in shopping (not karate) than during Nordstrom's Black Friday event. The Holiday Deals collection is offering up to 60% off, with an extra 25% off clearance between November 10-14. Savings on top of savings!

RELATED: Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has dropped - here's what you can buy on sale right now

Not only is it a good time to get your holiday shopping done early, it's also an excuse to buy some new must-haves for yourself. End the year on a big retail therapy bang! You deserve it. Also, you can earn 3x the rewards points through Nov 13.

MORE: Early Black Friday access is here all November long!

Best early Black Friday deals for women

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket, was $98 now $29.40, Nordstrom

Feel cool as a New Yorker when you wear this faux leather moto jacket that can be paired with your favorite jeans or softened up with a floral skirt. You'll be hard pressed to find an outfit this jacket WON'T go with.

Zella Cara Fleece Wide Leg Crop Pants, was $59 now $26.54, Nordstrom

Stay comfy all season with these cozy fleece wide leg pants to wear around the house or while running errands.

Marc Fisher LTD Garalyn Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot, was $229 now $137.40, Nordstrom

Over the knee boots may go out of style someday, but not this season! These sexy options from Marc Fisher will spice up pretty much any outfit.

Best early Black Friday deals for beauty

Revive Le Polish Micro Surfacing Treatment, was $125 now $93.75, Nordstrom

Summer's gone, but any tanning or sun exposure you may have had is probably now rearing its ugly head. This micro surfacing treatment removes dullness, smooths the appearance of wrinkles, and gives you a sun-rivaling glow (without the free radical damage).

Kiehl's Since 1851 Daily Hydrating Duo, was $48 now $33.60, Nordstrom

Kiehl's never fails in delivering deep hydration to dehydrating, dull, and tired skin. This set features the cult-favorite Ultra Facial Cream and the soothing and nourishing Creamy Eye Treatment.

Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual, was $38 now $19.95, Nordstrom

This three-piece set features cult-favorite bath care essentials: Coconut Bath Soak, Coco Rose Body Polish, and Calm Bath Salts to give you a truly luxurious bathing experience.

Best early Black Friday deals for men

The North Face Stover Jacket, was $350 now $157.50, Nordstrom

Got some skiing or snowboarding plans? Grab this North Face Stover Jacket featuring 550-fill-power down that's ready to take on any extreme weather.

Dax Plain Toe Derby in Dark Grey Leather, was $99.95 now $41.24, Nordstrom

A classic silhouette that will never go out of style with high ratings from customers, this derby absolutely belongs in your shoe rotation.

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Golf Shoe, was $160 now $54, Nordstrom

Never too early to think about golf season, right? With a proprietary waterproof sole, this golf shoe is as at home on the course as off and is always prepared for a rainy outing.

Best early Black Friday deals for home

Orrefors Street Chip & Dip Bowl, was $225 now $180, Nordstrom

Who knew a chips and dip bowl could be so fancy and elegant? Wow your guests at the next casual get-together with this stunningly designed piece.

ZWILLING Enfinigy Glass Electric Kettle, was $129.99 now $99.99, Nordstrom

Whether it's coffee or tea you're craving, this modern and sleek kettle will make your morning ritual that much swankier.

Vacay Link Blues 28-Inch Hardside Spinner, was $200 now $120, Nordstrom

Holiday travels looming? Grab yourself this striking spinner, featuring a removable wet pocket, integrated wet pocket, integrated shoe pockets, two large packing compartments and a large compression pad to keep all your belongings in place.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.