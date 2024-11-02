16 best Black Friday clothing deals: I've got the intel on everything you can get for less

It's the biggest shopping event of the year, and while Black Friday officially lands on 29 November for 2024, deals are already dropping. So if you've been holding off to make your next clothing purchase, I've got all the details to save you time.

Whether you want to upgrade your winter wardrobe with classic capsule pieces, you have your eye on something statement for party season or you're looking for a stylish Christmas gift, there's no better time to buy it than Black Friday.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving, and this year it falls on 29 November. What began as a US shopping event has now gone global and seems to only get bigger and better as brands fight to outdo each other. This is good news for your wallet, as long as you're a savvy shopper. Basically, buy the things you want or need regardless of the sales, and try to avoid any spontaneous spending.

Where to find the best Black Friday clothing deals

Pretty much all of my favourite fashion brands are expected to take part and there are some huge discounts already to take advantage of. Based on previous years, you can expect to find the best Black Friday clothing deals at the likes of Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, New Look and ASOS.

Here are several other clothing retailers and brands worth looking out for in the lead up to Black Friday

Shop the best early Black Friday clothing deals for 2024

Karen Millen Black Friday Deals 2024

Karen Millen had up to a huge 70% off everything last Black Friday. Looking for a statement piece for party season and quickly? You can already shop with 30% off, and you don't want to miss the gorgeous dresses from the Archive collection.

New Look Black Friday Deals 2024

New Look is one clothing brand that always tends to drop deals throughout the entire month of November, which last year culminated in up to 50% off 1000s of pieces. On cue, they currently have 25% off all coats and knitwear, from puffers to tailored pieces.

ASOS Black Friday Deals 2024

ASOS drops some amazing sales all year round, but they're even better for the Black Friday weekend. You could shop with up to 80% off last year, and sales continued through to Cyber Monday. Looking for an early deal? A bit of searching and you can find some real gems, like this popular GANNI lookalike leopard print top and bargain little black dress.

Mango Black Friday Deals 2024

Mango has one of the best Black Friday sales every year, with up to 50% off 1000s of the brand's most coveted pieces. Right now, you can already shop items for less in their Promotion section. Chanel-style textured jackets are trending, and this one is going straight in my basket.

& Other Stories Black Friday Deals 2024

The & Other Stories Black Friday sale remains consistent every year, offering 20% off everything site-wide. It's the best time to shop their cult staple pieces, and I still wear everything I've bought on Black Friday over the years. While it hasn't kicked off yet (and likely won't until 29th), you can already find some bargains in their Last Chance sale.

H&M Black Friday Deals 2024

Black Friday deals are usually just for members at H&M, but it's free to sign up! Last year there was up to 70% off everything with some truly incredible deals on already affordable pieces. Right now they have a mini sale on, so you can get in on the action early.

Net-a-Porter Black Friday Deals 2024

I'm always excited to see what Net-a-Porter will be offering on Black Friday - it's the best time of the year to splurge on designer styles. Last year there was up to 50% off a selection of unmissable pieces, and I've already found some unmissable discounts on the likes of Toteme and Self-Portrait.

Boden Black Friday Deals 2024

One of Princess Kate's favourite brands, royal-approved Boden had up to 60% off in the sale last Black Friday. If you can't wait, there's 15% off most items this weekend using code S3N5 (or U7B9 if you're in the US). Take a look at their new season collection, from velvet suits to colour pop tops, it's one not to be missed.

