This gorgeous jewelry advent calendar made Oprah's Favorite Things - and it's on sale now!

Two signs of the holiday season: Beauty advent calendars and Oprah's Favorite Things.

Well, it's officially the season then, because Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 has launched on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly! And, better yet, this edition of Oprah's annual holiday shopping guide features an unusual advent calendar. (And we love advent calendars as much as the royals do.)

Sterling Forever's Five Days of Hoops Advent Calendar is a specially curated jewelry collection that Oprah herself contributed to designing.

This sought-after set has already sold out on the Sterling Forever site, but is still available on Amazon.

Sterling Forever Five Days of Hoops Advent Calendar, in silver or gold, was $332 now $200, Amazon

"Hoops are my thing," Oprah says, "So we curated the Five Days of Hoops (in silver or gold tones) in order to have an earring for every occasion, whether it calls for something understated or large and in charge. Fun to open and fabulous to wear—a win-win.”

The gorgeous collection includes five different hoop earrings in various shapes, textures, and sizes, with a new discovery behind each door. (Not coincidentally, you get one for each day of the work week).

The earrings are valued at more than $300 but they're available together in this advent calendar for just $200.

