The 15 best Thanksgiving outfits to make a cozy impression this year

When it comes to Thanksgiving celebrations, it’s all about what you eat, and not what you wear. Still, no one’s going to stop you from looking your best! Whether you’re having an intimate dinner at home or a large get-together with your extended family, Thanksgiving offers the perfect opportunity to flaunt your style.

What should I wear to Thanksgiving?

There’s no hard and fast rule in Thanksgiving dressing, but ideally, your outfit should be comfortable enough to sit at a table for extended periods. Not to mention, it should be roomy enough to accommodate your food baby, too! Of course, you can’t exactly wear sweats to the dinner table, so you have to ensure that you still look cute for the ‘gram. Think oversized sweaters, loose jumpers, jumpsuits, and more! And because Thanksgiving is still in the fall, you can still come in your favorite autumn staples, like plaid, tweed, and knits.

Here are some of the best Thanksgiving outfit ideas you can play around with:

Steve Madden Rosie Mock Neck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $39, Nordstrom

A fail-safe yet still fashionable choice, a sweater dress like this piece is a one-and-done outfit that you could wear to just about any Thanksgiving party around. You can spice it up with a pair of stockings and boots, or maybe even a scarf and a hat for that extra touch.

The Somerset Jumpsuit, $168, Anthropologie

Another no-brainer option is a jumpsuit, which is already a complete outfit in itself. This piece comes in a flattering indigo color with a flowy and flattering silhouette and pull-on styling.

The Gathered Drape Trench, $198, Everlane

If you’re the type who doesn’t want to be bothered about thinking of an ensemble, a hack that always works is putting on a chic trench coat like this piece. It features a loose A-line silhouette, storm flaps, and a high back slit. If you want it to look more fitted, just put on your favorite belt.

The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck, was $230 now $161, Everlane

In the colder months, the black turtle neck is the new little black dress. This oversized option is made out of luxurious cashmere and features a relaxed fit with an elongated neckline. You can pair it with just about anything in your closet.

Cable Sweater, was $100 now $50, Banana Republic

Want to keep it casual? A cable sweater is always a good idea. Show up to the feast looking laidback with this classic cable sweater with drop shoulders and ribbed neck, arm cuffs, and hem.

Asymmetrical Slim Sweater, $65, Abercrombie & Fitch

This so-called sweater may not be the coziest piece in the book, but it sure does make a statement. Stay on trend with its asymmetrical neckline, all-over rib stitch detail, and slim fit.

Universal Thread Relaxed Fit Long Sleeve Flannel Button-Down Shirt, $25, Target

When in doubt, wear plaid. This no-frills piece offers a timeless look with its classic button-down front, one chest patch pocket, and a relaxed-fit silhouette. Pair it with anything from a pair of denim jeans or a flouncy skirt to match any festivity.

Cowl-Back Mini Dress, was $110 now $64.97, Banana Republic

Business in the front, party in the back! For slightly formal get-togethers, you’ll stun in this silky dress with multiple elements that scream class: a drapey cowl neck feature at the back, a spaghetti tie, a boat neckline, and long sleeves with functional button cuffs.

Tweed Shift Mini Dress, $80, Abercrombie & Fitch

Tweed never goes out of style this season. Dress to impress with this flattering mini-dress that can be layered or worn on its own. It has wide straps, a v-back detail, an easy shift skirt, and get this: pockets!

ASOS Design Tie Front Satin Midi Dress, $63, ASOS

For maximum glam, this beautiful midi dress features a plunging neckline with a button-up front and a tie detail. Slip a pair of heels on, accessorize, and strut!

Miss Selfridge Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $73, ASOS

The best thing about leather jackets is that you don’t have to fuss too much about the rest of your outfit. You can take any ensemble from day to night with this piece gives that new-jacket feeling, coupled with studded notch lapels, zip fastening, and zip side pockets.

English Factory Plaid Cardigan Sweater, $110, Anthropologie

Make Taylor Swift proud and slip on this plaid cardigan that bodes well with block colored dresses and tops or even printed pants. It has a button front and a relaxed fit for all-day comfort.

Mare Mare Layered Sweater & Slip Dress, $168, Anthropologie

You don’t have to scour your wardrobe for pieces that would complete this already cohesive outfit. This set comes with a sweater and slip dress that functions as one garment with the sweater that features an off-the-shoulder design.

Floral to See Black Floral Print Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $64, Lulus

When has a floral dress ever failed you? Thought so. This mini dress features lightweight woven poly, a multi-colored floral print, sheer decolletage, and princess-seamed bodice for maximum cuteness.

Puff Sleeve Corduroy Mini Dress, $79.95, Gap

Lightweight, comfortable, but still trendy, this corduroy mini dress won’t be a letdown in any Thanksgiving activity. It has half-puff sleeves, front slant pockets, and a band collar with a button placket.

