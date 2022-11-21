The best yoga clothes under $100 to get you excited about being on the mat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Let’s be honest, getting on that yoga mat is easier when you love your outfit because it’s comfortable and looks good. Yoga clothes naturally have to be stretchy for all those challenging poses, but there’s absolutely no reason to sacrifice style when there are so many brands with yoga looks that are chic and trendy, and let you move in peace.

Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Free People, Beyond Yoga, and other brands offer all sorts of options to get you from child’s pose to Savasana, and through all those warrior’s poses and downward dogs in between.

From the best yoga sports bras to the best leggings, and even a couple of yoga onesies for good measure, these activewear options won't let you down.

Best yoga tops

Ribbed Airlift Enchanted Bra Tank, $88, Alo Yoga

Lightweight and contoured with piping detail, this bra tank from Alo Yoga is stylish enough to take from the yoga studio to the street. Tailored for low to medium impact workouts, it’s ideal for any type of yoga practice.

Beyond Yoga Lift Your Spirits Sports Bra, $60, Nordstrom

As supportive as it is stylish, this sports bra features a beautifully flattering silhouette for low to medium impact workouts, including yoga and hiking.

Spiritual Gangster Time Crop Tank Top, was $48 now $33.60, Bloomingdale’s

The affirmation on this Spiritual Gangster tank top will remind you why you’re taking time to maintain your yoga practice – because it’s good for your physical and mental health!

Glamorise Full Figure Plus Size Adjustable Wirefree Sports Bra, $63, Macy’s

For those with a fuller bust, this sports bra is perfect with its supportive, stylish, and comfortable design. In fact, the innovative outer layer allows you to adjust up to four levels of bounce control so you can switch from low impact to high with ease.

Best yoga pants

Echo Harem Pant, $88, Free People

If you’re not a big fan of constricting yoga clothes, try these harem pants from Free People. Without hindering movement, they’ll be comfortable throughout your practice.

Align Super High Rise Pant, $98, Lululemon

If you love that high rise look and feel, these Lululemon leggings are your best bet. Featuring minimal seams to keep you comfy, they were designed specifically for yoga.

Zella Recycled Lived In Pocket Leggings, was $65 now $26.97, Nordstrom

With their sweat wicking material, these stretchy, comfortable, and soft leggings will keep you dry as you go through each pose of your yoga workout.

Beyond Yoga Space Dye Colorblock Pocket Ankle Leggings, $99, Nordstrom

With their stylish and flattering criss-cross waistband and colorblocking, these leggings will immediately become your favorite for yoga. They’re also noted for being extremely soft and comfortable.

Best yoga onesies

Good Karma High Neck Onesie, $98, Free People

With a onesie you don’t have to worry about the thick bands of your sports bra or leggings digging into your skin, rolling up or down, or generally creating a nuisance. This seamless look from Free People will also provide a seamless workout experience.

Sleeveless PowerSoft Bodysuit for Women, $54.99, Old Navy

This Old Navy yoga onesie features smooth and breathable compression fabric for a sculpted look, gusseting for ease of movement, and four-way super stretch for ultimate comfort.

