Khloe Kardashian reveals her surprising fitness secret

It's no secret that Khloe Kardashian is in great shape, and the star just revealed one of the ways that she maintains her incredible figure.

The Kardashian sister took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself using the Hydrow Wave Rower, a rowing machine that brings the peaceful river to your home with its immersive videos and touchscreen display.

If you're looking to invest in the home gym equipment ready for the new year you're in luck, as Khloe's rowing machine is currently in the Black Friday sale.

Hydrow Wave Rower, from £1270/$1545, (was £1395/$1695), Hydrow

The 38-year-old told her Instagram followers: "We all need a little bit of an escape from time to time, and one reason why I'm so obsessed with my Hydrow rower is because I get that escapism any time I want, anywhere I want, literally."

"You can go to literally anywhere, Ireland, Italy, Norway, and then we just shot some amazing footage in Alaska with actual whales.

Khloe looked effortlessy stunning in her workout attire

It's as if you're right there on the water you can hear the sounds of waves, of your rowing, it's so therapeutic and you get that escapism that we all need so badly."

The Hydrow rower has received glowing reviews from shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "I love the fact that the videos take the time to teach & reinforce proper technique. Not to mention the beautiful waterways you can virtually row. Also excited to add in yoga, pilates & strength training into my routine. Excellent product and I’m inspired to check out a local rowing club for some real water adventures!!"

Another added: "A really enjoyable way to stay active during the day. Always plenty of technique to work on keeps it fresh."

