11 best gold hoop earrings - plus Kate Middleton-approved pairs for spring

The gold hoop has become a mainstay in most jewellery boxes, and even the royals are fans – Princess Kate has multiple styles in her jewellery box as has Meghan Markle.

A pair of gold hoops can be relied on time and time again, for any occasion. We all know jewellery trends come and go, but a pair of gold hoops will never go out of style whether you prefer a small pair of huggies or big, chunky designs.

A quick poll of the HELLO! office revealed that most of us rarely leave the house without wearing a pair.

If you fancy a royal hoop look, Princess Kate’s no stranger to Orelia’s chain huggie hoop earrings.

GET THE LOOK: Chain Huggie Hoops, £18, Orelia

Best places to buy gold hoop earrings

Gold hoops are such a classic style that you can buy them from dedicated jewellery brands to clothing retailers with prices ranging from a few pounds to the thousands.

For affordable gold hoops, look to Accessorize, ASOS as well as Etsy. For demi-fine gold hoops, try Missoma, Mejuri, and Abbott Lyon. If you’re looking to spend a bit more, brands like Annoushka and Maria Tash are just some of the luxe labels to buy.

Fancy adding a new pair of gold hoops to your accessory arsenal? Shop our favourite gold hoops, with designs and prices to suit all styles and budgets.

Best gold hoop earrings to shop online

Chunky Gold Hoops, £115, Missoma

Smiley Huggie Gold Hoops, £28, Estella Bartlett

Bubble Gold Hoops, £19, Accessorize

Joma Gold Hoops, £15.50, John Lewis

Large Gold Hoops, £118, Mejuri

Single Gold Hoop, £35, Astrid & Miyu

Starburst Gold Hoops, £49, Abbott Lyon

Minimal Gold Hoops, £29, & Other Stories

Large Staple Gold Hoops, £140, Otiumberg

Pave Gold Hoops, £80, Pandora

