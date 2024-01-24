Loved Michelle Keegan’s trench coat in Fool Me Once? I tried on Marks & Spencer's trending trench & you'd be foolish not to buy it

Michelle Keegan may have first graced our screens in Fool Me Once back on New Year’s Day, but I’m still living for her character Mia Stern’s wardrobe (styled by the incredible Jacky Levy).

From Dolce & Gabbana Herringbone jackets to Burberry trench coats, the Netflix show’s protagonist was one stylish ex-army captain. But if your budget doesn’t extend to designer buys, you’re going to want to take a look at the trench that’s just dropped at M&S.

While a classic trench coat is synonymous with British fashion house Burberry - Michelle’s £1,890 Chelsea Long style has also been seen on the likes of Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington Whiteley - Marks & Spencer’s Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat is a must-see high street alternative.

Michelle Keegan wore Burberry's Chelsea trench coat in Fool Me Once

I headed into M&S in central London to find out if it's as luxe as it looks online, and can confirm, it delivered. Made from 98% cotton, it's lightweight and soft to the touch. It feels expensive, and with it's slightly oversized fit, it would be the perfect layering piece as we move into spring.

The Marks & Spencer trench coat comes in the same light beige shade as Michelle's and has an almost identical double-breasted design with a waist-cinching belt. Fully-lined, it has all of the classic features, like smart epaulettes on the shoulders, buttoned cuff straps and two side pockets.

Retailing for just £79, it's available in sizes UK 6-24 and regular and petite lengths. As mentioned on the website, it's quite roomy, so if you prefer a fitted piece then consider sizing down.

I tried Marks & Spencer's lookalike trench coat

For reference, I'm a UK 8/10 and 5'7. I would usually choose a size 10 in coats and here I'm wearing a size 8, regular. I'm wearing a lightweight knit underneath but I like that I'd have the option to layer up with something chunkier.

A trench coat is a wardrobe staple through the transitioning seasons and the styling options are really endless. Michelle's character Mia dressed hers down with off-duty denim, white trainers and a white tee, and in one scene we also spotted her wearing it with a navy knitted jumper.

Michelle Keegan wears her trench coat with a navy knit on the Netflix show

I'd also wear mine with sweaters, straight-leg jeans and trainers or heeled boots. For a night out it would be my go-to worn over a simple black slip dress and stiletto heels.

If beige isn't your colour, the trending M&S is available in black. It's received a 4.5 out of five star rating online with shoppers confirming it's "luxurious" and "classy".

One customer wrote: "The coat feels luxurious and the weight is just right when you wear it, not too light or too heavy. Well worth the buy!" While another said: "Superb. Fantastic cut and fit. Great, great value!"

Another added: "I have been searching for a quality trench coat for a while. So pleased with this from M&S. I'm a size 8/10. I bought the 10, it's good to have a little room. Very good quality."