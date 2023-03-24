Helen Skelton shows off incredible waistline in vibrant spring two-piece The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is a doting mother…

As a BBC star, Helen Skelton knows how to dazzle when it comes to a charismatic TV appearance, and her latest post on Thursday saw her looking sensational in another killer look.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the Countryfile presenter, 39, was a vision as she showed off her incredible waistline in a beautiful pink matching set in a fun reel from her time on BBC's Morning Live which you can see for yourself in the video below.

The glamorous two-piece, which was comprised of a slinky pink vest and matching wide-leg trousers, perfectly framed the blonde bombshell who could be seen frolicking about with her fellow castmates Karen Hauer and Gethen Jones in the fun clip.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Good people. Good stories. Nice to hear and need to know... @bbcmorninglive #morningtelly #bbcone #morninglive."

Helen, who certainly could have been mistaken for Elle Woods in the all-pink number, added a pair of sultry pointed-toe shoes in a stunning tan hue to heighten her glamorous outfit.

Helen is the ultimate fashionista

As for her hair and makeup, Helen wore her long vibrant locks down in voluminous curls with one side worn behind her ear. Her flawless makeup look was comprised of dark fluttery eyes, brushes of rosy bronzer and a lick of nude lipstick - perfect!

Friends and fans of the former Blue Peter star couldn't wait to flood the comments section with messages. Karen replied writing: "I freaking love ya," alongside a red love heart emoji. Whilst Gethen, who certainly approved of the fun montage said: "Show me how to make a reel."

One fan penned: "What a breath of fresh air you are on the telly, young lady. Love everything you do, and your children are so lucky to have you!!!"

A second added: "Love watching you present Morning Live. My favourite always! Also your outfits are always on point. Obsessed."

