Dianne Buswell bats her lashes for the camera in glittering sleeveless gown

Dianne Buswell knows how to dazzle her fans with a glamorous look and on Thursday, the professional dancer did just that when she shared a stunning photo in her most spectacular look yet.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, was captured in her silver-spangled costume for the Strictly tour which kicks off this weekend in Birmingham. The incredible sleeveless dress features a dramatic low-V neckline and soft billowing coral skirt.

Captioning a beautiful selfie in the glittering gown, Dianne penned: "Arena spectacular tour VIBES!!!! Soooo excited for opening night !!! What Ty-di dances are you hoping to see??? @tylerwestt. Also appreciation nation to my hair and make-up squad @jessieefromtheblock @traceyjones.hmua. Extra appreciation nation to @robbiekmetoni @jakeleigh__ and Jake Leigh's cheekbones!!! @strictlycomedancinglive."

The post also featured sweet snaps of the red-headed beauty alongside a number of her castmates including her partner in the show Tyler West as well as fellow professional dancers Robbie Kmetoni and Jake Leigh.

Whilst going on tour means weeks of excitement for the cast, it also means that Dianne is spending more time away from her beau, Joe Sugg, 31, whom she has been dating for four years.

The pair spent Christmas apart as Dianne headed home Down Under to be with her family, whilst Joe spent the holidays in Somerset with his friends and family and has just got back from a sun-soaked trip to South Africa to work on various BBC projects.

Despite their time apart, Dianne recently revealed exclusively to HELLO! just how in love she and Joe are and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year.

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I’d really like to go with Joe to some places we’ve never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing," she says.

The star also revealed that her doting boyfriend is one of the main reasons she wouldn't move home to Australia any time soon. She said: "I love the UK and how much of my work is there, and I love that Joe's there, and his family," confirming that moving back home is off the cards at the moment.

