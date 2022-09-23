Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman delight fans with stunning update ahead of first Strictly show Strictly starts on Friday

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman posed up a storm on Thursday ahead of their first Strictly Come Dancing show on Friday.

Tess rocked the most fabulous white jumpsuit in the snaps. It featured chic wide legs and stunning embellished v-neck detailing. Claudia looked equally glamorous and donned a stylish white suit featuring flared trousers and an oversized jacket.

The wife of Vernon Kay shared the sweet update to Instagram and captioning the post wrote: "Reunited and it feels so good! (in real life and in biscuit form) @claudiawinkle @BBCStrictly."

In the second photo of the carousel, Tess showed two gingerbread men which appeared to be the image of herself and Claudia, as one was iced with blonde hair and one was iced with brunette hair.

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the fun update. One fan wrote: "Perfection. You two are fantastic!! So excited for Strictly."

A second added: "Absolutely gorgeous can’t wait for tomorrow soooo excited for Strictly best programme on." A third wrote: "Stunning as usual Tess." A fourth added: "Great to see you gals again!"

Tess and Claudia looked incredible

The show, which officially starts on Friday, was postponed due to the sad death of Her Majesty the Queen. The new series of the dance competition was due to return to screens on Saturday 17 September, days before the late monarch’s state funeral.

It's been revealed that the Queen was also a fan of Strictly - and that she even wrote a letter of support to a former contestant's father.

The late monarch said she had "enjoyed watching" former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers competing on the BBC show in a handwritten note to his dad, Rev John Chalmers, who was appointed as one of Her Majesty's chaplains in 2013.

JJ said that the Queen had mentioned him in a note she wrote to his father following the death of Prince Philip in 2021

