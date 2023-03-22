Dianne Buswell shows off unbelievable physique in micro gym

Dianne Buswell knows how to put together a fabulous look, and her latest post on Wednesday saw the Strictly Come Dancing star showing off her impressively toned physique as she headed out on a run.

In the photo, Dianne, 33, could be seen jogging along a sunny beach sporting a vibrant blue sports bra and tiny black hotpants as she soaked in the rays. She wore her fiery red locks down and straight underneath a beige cap and added a running vest over the top of her chic sporty ensemble.

The fabulous photo was shared by the star in response to a question and answer from fans on her Instagram Stories. The ballroom champion asked her cohort of loyal followers: "What do you do for self-care?"

One person replied: "Exercise and going out in the sunshine." And it's safe to say the Strictly star certainly agreed as she penned: "Love it, me too, makes me feel so good," alongside the dazzling sun-soaked snap.

The revelation came a week after Dianne celebrated the release of her brand new book, Move Yourself Happy. The wellness read is centred around self-care and is a guide to transforming your mental and physical well-being through joyful movement.

Last week, the star penned a heartfelt message to fans as she celebrated her exciting career move with her doting boyfriend Joe Sugg.

Captioning a selection of photos marking the fabulous milestone, she penned: "Massive thank you to everybody who has sent me congratulations today and to everybody who has purchased my new book arghhhh that is so exciting to type, it's so lovely seeing pictures of people actually holding the book thank you again I appreciate every single one of you beauts #moveyourselfhappy."

In one of the photos, Dianne can be seen beaming from ear to ear holding her book at her beautifully dressed wooden dining room table. In another, Joe was captured wistfully looking into the distance as he held the masterpiece.

