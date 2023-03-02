Strictly's Helen Skelton shows off phenomenal physique in figure-skimming green dress The Strictly Come Dancing star appeared on BBC's Morning Live

Helen Skelton has been sharing envy-inducing pictures from her sun-soaked family holiday just recently, and the Strictly Come Dancing star certainly looked well rested as she returned to TV screens on Thursday.

Appearing on BBC's Morning Live with Gethin Jones, the 39-year-old – who was crowned the overall winner during the nationwide Strictly tour - wowed viewers in a bright green midi dress which skimmed over her perfectly danced-honed physique.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares insight into sun-soaked family trip away

Loading the player...

The ribbed number boasted sleeveless detail and a crew neckline while the hem fell below the knee. With her blonde tresses left loose in luscious waves, Helen amped up the glamour with smokey eyes, a touch of pink blush and a shiny lip.

After the show, she posed for a stunning selfie with professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas, who wrote: "Look who was with me today @helenskelton [green heart emoji]."

Helen recently enjoyed some time in the Canary Islands which came after she was crowned the champion of the Strictly Live Tour, alongside dance partner Kai Widdrington.

MORE: Helen Skelton shows off her sun-kissed glow in strappy bikini - and she's twinning with Elsie

Sharing a series of snaps, Helen penned a bittersweet message to mark the end of her poignant Strictly chapter. "Oh what fun we had… [dancer emoji] over and out @bbcstrictly @strictlycomedancinglive @kaiwidd," she said.

Helen looking lovely in green on Thursday

Reflecting on her holiday with her three children soon after, she wrote: "Pool days [heart emoji] Grateful for this time. Grateful for this gang. Brought my tribe away to meet up with the fam on their hols…

"Three adults, nine kids, what could go wrong… these are the days. Can't thank @thbroyal @onthebeachholidays enough…

"I have booked through them and stayed here a few times before so feeling very lucky that me and my three are back as their guests. #gifted #thankyou #grateful #familytime #mypriorities #canaries #onthebeach."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.