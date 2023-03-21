HGTV star Christina Hall reveals how she's preparing for major milestone The Christina in the Country star married Joshua Hall last year and shares her three children with her ex-husbands

Christina Hall is gearing up for a big moment in her life and she revealed how she's preparing on Instagram on Tuesday.

The former Flip or Flop star is turning 40 in July and this means she's focusing on a new beauty regime to keep her skin, looking and feeling its absolute best.

In a series of videos, Christina explained: "As I turn 40, the most immportant thing in my daily routine is skin care! As you age, you need different things for your face."

She then promoted Typology's Diagnostic tests, which "breaks down specific skincare products for your needs based on your skintype".

The mom-of-three detailed her routine and said: "My morning routine is all about plumping and hydration. I used Typology's 3% polyglutamic acid which helps with fine lines and then their squalene serum."

Christina also revealed some of her evening wellness regime too. "I have super dry skin," she added. "So, in the evening I use Typology's cleansing milk - it removes all my makeup without drying out my skin. Then I used the hyaluronic acid which helps with hydration."

Christina says she doesn't feel like she's turning 40

In January, Christina opened up about turning 40 and her feelings on the milestone.

She told People: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

Christina will likely celebrate with her whole family in tow

Christina is currently embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, came to an end in September 2022.

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, while Tarek heads The Flipping El Moussas.

The star married her third husband, Joshua Hall, last year and she is co-parenting her children with her former husbands, Tarek, and Ant Anstead.

