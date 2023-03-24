Christina Hall reunites with daughter and rarely seen family member – and they could be twins The Flip or Flop star shares her daughter with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa

Christina Hall experienced a heartwarming surprise during her date night with her husband Josh on Thursday as she reunited with her daughter, Taylor.

The Flip or Flop star attended an NHL game to watch the Anaheim Ducks take on Winnipeg Jets, and while Christina's team sadly lost, she didn't appear to let it spoil her mood after her unexpected family encounter.

Taking to Instagram, Christina shared a beautiful photo of her embracing her 12-year-old daughter and her rarely-seen former niece, Malia. Taylor was at the game with her cousin and her dad, Christina's ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

In the photo, Christina is beaming at the camera with her arms around Taylor and Malia, who are both resting their heads on the TV star's shoulders.

Captioning the image, she penned: "Haven't been to a hockey game in over 3 years. On a date night with Josh and we run into Taylor and Malia (Tays#’s cousin and bestie) who are there with their dads.

"Taylor also hasn't been to a game since she went with me 3 years ago. Crazy how the world works lol."

Christina enjoyed an unexpected reunion with her lookalike daughter

Fans were quick to react to the threesome's appearance, with many blown away by the resemblance between Taylor and her cousin.

"The girls could be sisters," replied one. A second said: "So much resemblance in this pic." A third added: "That's sweet. The girls look alike."

Christina is currently embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show with her first husband, Tarek, came to an end in September 2022.

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, while Tarek heads The Flipping El Moussas.

Christina and Josh's date had some welcomed visitors

For the most part, she resides in an unbelievable home in Tennessee with Joshua and her children, Taylor and Brayden, seven, whom she shares with Tarek, and Hudson, three, from her second marriage to Ant Anstead.

The property is situated in Franklin, not far from Nashville, and Christina bought it in 2021 for $2.5 million. It sits on 23 acres of woodland, and she opened up about buying it in an interview with People.

She said: "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice. Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

