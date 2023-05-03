Christina Hall shares peek at jaw-dropping $12m mansion in sunkissed pool photo

Christina Hall is taking full advantage of the warmer weather by soaking up the sun in her spacious backyard at her $12 million mansion in Newport Beach.

The 39-year-old gave her followers a glimpse at her palatial home on Tuesday, sharing a sweet photo of her son, Hudson, and her husband Josh Hall putting together a puzzle – but it was her five-star swimming pool that really caught the eye.

Christina's lush garden features manicured lawns and an infinity pool with an outdoor lounge area. From the photo, you can floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead into the property, with a second-floor balcony overlooking the tranquil space below.

© Instagram Christina lives with her husband, Josh Hall, and children in Newport Beach

This isn't the first glimpse of the impressive outdoor space that Christina has given her social media followers. Last month, she shared a video and photos of her two sons, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three, playing in the backyard with a giant inflatable car.

The home, in Newport Beach, California was purchased by Christina and her husband Josh in 2022. "Celebrating and settling in," she captioned her Instagram post in June that year, as she shared how they "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market".

© Instagram Christina's son, Hudson, has plenty of space to play

Christina is mom to three kids: she shares Hudson with her ex, Ant Anstead, and Brayden and daughter Taylor, 12, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She married Josh in 2022. They moved from Dana Point back to Newport Beach last year to settle into a "long-term family home".

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram in April 2022. "We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids’ school. Back to Newport we go. Near school, friends and work.” The family also has a beautiful Nashville farmhouse, which she purchased in late 2021.

WATCH: Inside Christina Hall's Tennessee home

Christina is embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show, Flip or Flop with Tarek came to an end in September 2022. She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, but will next be seen in HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

See more photos of Christina's home and her family below...

© Instagram Christina's outside living space is impressive

© HGTV Christina's home is expansive

© Instagram Christina's son Hudson has lots of inflatable pool toys

© Instagram The "Flip or Flop" star is a mom-of-three

Christina's husband has embraced his role as a stepdad to her three children

