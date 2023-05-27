Jane Fonda and Eva Longoria are a masterclass in style as they close down the Cannes Film Festival

Cannes is over for another year and the fashion was incredible

Hollywood A-listers Jane Fonda and Eva Longoria gave fans a masterclass in aging gracefully on May 27 as they attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony.

Jane, 85, wowed fans with a gorgeous sequin fit that featured black wide-legged pants paired with a black-sequinned asymmetric tunic with a train that fell behind her.

© Gisela Schober Jane, 85, looked amazing

The star rocked glistening jewels on her neck and ears, and paired the look with glowing skin and a Barbie pink lip color.

Marvel actress Brie Larson, who was on the jury for the 2023 festival, wowed in a stunning white column gown with floral appliques, while Eva showed off her curves in a slinky red gown with a thigh-high split and diamante detailing that ran down the seam.

MORE: Andie MacDowell, 65, steals the limelight in tight-fitting satin frock after revealing disastrous dating experience

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Brie Larson during the closing ceremony

The skirt featured a large ruffle style, and the 48-year-old was helped up the famous red carpet stairs as she maneuvered the skirt.

The actress is the queen of Cannes, and all week she's been taking the red carpet by storm. The night prior, on May 26, she upped the ante in a pale pink skin tight sequin gown.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale channels The Little Mermaid in metallic dress of dreams

© Anadolu Agency Eva is the queen of Cannes

The day before that, on May 25, she made a show-stopping entrance to the 2023 amfAR Gala in Cannes wearing a gothic-inspired dress that showed off her svelte physique.

The 48-year-old looked sensational in her black ensemble by Ashi Studio, rocking a high-cut bodysuit underneath a sheer, shimmering dress with structured shoulder detailing that highlighted her toned legs and trim waist.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Eva wowed fans

Jane also has a long history with the festival, and during the closing ceremony Jane spoke on stage as she recalled her first visit to the French festival in 1963 where "there were no women directors even competing at that time and it never occurred to us that there was something wrong with that, so we’ve come a long way, but we have a long way to go".

MORE: Jane Fonda's $10k engagement ring from ex-husband has reputation for bad luck

© ANTONIN THUILLIER She was given a helping hand

After so many decades in the industry, Jane also recently noted how much it has changed, and, notorious for her activism, she of course stood in solidarity with the ongoing WGA strike in Hollywood and beyond.

DISCOVER: What going to Cannes is really like according to a top Influencer

© LOIC VENANCE US actress Jane Fonda arrives for the Closing Ceremony and the screening of the film "Elemental"

"Everything has changed in terms of making money in this town," she said earlier in May, before maintaining: "We all do understand why they strike and we support them and wish them well. This is a very hard time for the below-the-line workers in Hollywood."

RELATED: Cannes 2023: All the incredible street style moments from La Croisette

© Gisela Schober Jane, 85, looked amazing

Jane awarded the Palme d'Or, the top trophy, to French writer-director Justine Triet for her film Anatomy Of A Fall, which is a Hitchcockian mystery thriller that follows a woman accused of murder when her husband dies of suspicious causes.

Triet is only the third female director to win the Palme d’Or following Julia Ducournau -- who was also on the festival jury -- for Titane in 2021 and Jane Campion, who shared the award for The Piano with Farewell My Concubine in 1993.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Jane Fonda awards Justine Triet the Palme D'Or Award for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

The final film of the festival was Pixar animation Elemental, which follows the four elements – water, air, earth and fire – living in a candy-colored version of New York.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.