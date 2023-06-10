Daniel Craig's daughter is a bikini bombshell in swimwear Ursula Andress would be proud of

Ella Loudon did Bond girl Ursula Andress proud this week when she dazzled in a white bikini sending her fans into overdrive.

The 31-year-old model and daughter of Daniel Craig took to Instagram with snapshots from her vacation and she wowed in swimwear which wouldn't have looked out of place in the 007 movies.

Ella posted several photos from her time away in a tropical location and her followers couldn't wait to comment.

"These are beautiful. Gosh you look so much like your dad," wrote one, while another added: "Taking after your father. You definitely have the 007 in you."

The star is vacationing in GoldenEye, Jamaica and previously posted other photos from her trip.

READ: Inside Ian Fleming's home GoldenEye where Bond was created – with no windows

MORE: Rachel Weisz discusses 'betrayal' in marriage to Daniel Craig

© Getty Images Ursula Andress standing in the water wearing a bikini in a scene from the film 'James Bond: Dr. No', 1962

With her striking beauty, Ella could make the ultimate Bond Girl and she proved it when she stepped out with Daniel at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery European premiere, last year and almost eclipsed him.

Ella towered over Daniel and oozed glitz and glamor in a plunging, black wrap dress which highlighted her curves. She looked right at home on the red carpet and wouldn't have looked out of place in one of the spy movies either.

© Photo: Getty Images Daniel's daughter has carved out a career as a model

Ella is Daniel's child from his marriage to Fiona Loudon. They divorced two years after their daughter was born. She's forging forward with an acting career of her own and occasionally makes appearances alongside Daniel at events.

Daniel has been married to Rachel Weisz since 2011 and they keep their family out of the spotlight. The uber-private couple welcomed a daughter in 2018 together and she is also a mom to her son, Henry, with her former partner, director Darren Aronofsky.

© Getty Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz

Rachel - who recently made a return to the spotlight thanks to the remake of Dead Ringers - has confessed it was often "chaos" inside their family home during the morning routine.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said it was the usual "morning chaos" getting her teenage son, and young daughter out of the house. "My stepdaughter took my littlest one to school, thankfully, but still," she said. "Chaos".

WATCH: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's thrilling trailer

On balancing her busy work life with being a parent, she added: "When you have kids you do have to concentrate more on not bringing it home. And it is a skill to learn, that discipline. I think personally, it’s a skill that’s made me better at my job and better at my life – keeping the two very separate."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.