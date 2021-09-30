Inside Ian Fleming's home GoldenEye where Bond was created – with no windows The latest Bond film was shot in Jamaica

The latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, has finally been released (don't worry, we won't give away any plot spoilers!), giving fans a chance to watch Daniel Craig play the 007 character for the final time. And some of the scenes were filmed near the former home of Ian Fleming, the mastermind behind Bond.

MORE: Daniel Craig makes extremely rare appearance with his daughter Ella at No Time To Die premiere

So what is his idyllic Jamaican villa really like? Keep scrolling to see what we know – and even book yourself a stay.

Author Ian set up home in Oracabessa Bay, Jamaica while writing the Bond books. Located in a private compound, his villa, named GoldenEye after one of his intelligence operations in World War Two, boasts its own private beach, pool, tropical gardens, and media room with a wet bar – all features that Bond himself would approve of.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Bond: No Time to Die official trailer

Ian Fleming designed the house himself, and the website explained: "As a typically dogmatic Englishman, he decided there would be no windows – just customary Jamaican jalousie blinds to let in the air and sun."

Ian Fleming wrote the Bond books in his Jamaican villa, GoldenEye

The original home featured three bedrooms – a master suite, a queen-sized bedroom, and a twin bedroom – each with a tropical garden bath area. However, it now sleeps up to ten with the addition of two one-bedroom cottages, Sweet Spot and Pool House, which are located on the other side of the pool.

RELATED: Elton John makes $8.5million home purchase following health update

SEE: Inside Grey's Anatomy stars' real-life homes: From Ellen Pompeo to Patrick Dempsey

The tropical garden baths at the Jamaican villa

So if you're on the hunt for a tropical holiday and you're a true Bond fan, then get booking. And yes, the holiday villa now offers guests a butler, a cook and a housekeeper.

After Chris Blackwell acquired the property in the 1970s, he built several more beach huts and lagoon cottages on the 40 acres next to the villa to make up what is now a luxury hotel. Photos show Ian's wooden desk where he wrote the books still remains in his bedroom, nestled in the corner next to two windows.

The author's desk remains at the villa

The accommodation is kitted out with natural furnishings, including a woven rug, wooden armchairs and sofas positioned around a glass coffee table, and rattan dining chairs.

Inside GoldenEye, which is now a luxury hotel resort

Daniel Craig's latest movie was filmed near Port Antonio, but he actually wasn't the first Bond to visit the area during filming – scenes in Dr No and Live and Let Die were also shot in Jamaica.

READ: 7 eBay hacks for shopping luxe homeware pieces

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.