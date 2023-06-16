Christy Turlington's 19-year-old daughter makes runway debut - and is spitting image of supermodel mom

Like mother, like daughter! Christy Turlington's 19-year-old daughter made her runway debut this week, wearing a Victoria Beckham dress for the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show.

Grace Burns, the daughter of supermodel Christy, 54, wowed onlookers as she confidently walked the runway looking the spitting image of her mom 30 years prior.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Grace Burns walks the runway at the LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue "Runway Icons" show

"Thank you thank you thank you @edward_enninful @britishvogue @luisaviaroma @piergiorgio for putting the biggest smile on my face!!!!!" Grace captioned a post on social media, which included a video of her moment on the catwalk.

"I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show and to have been blessed by the hands of @sammcknight1 and @patmcgrathreal! Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you!"

© Stefania D'Alessandro Grace is the daughter of Ed Burns and Christy Turlington

Grace wore a long white dress with elbow-length balloon sleeves and a ruched waist designed by Victoria Beckham, paired with black lace gloves and tights, and black peep-toe heels.

Makeup and hair wizards Pat McGrath and Sam Knight worked on her gorgeous look; Sam kept the hair casual in a slicked-back low bun, while Pat's makeup featured a simple red lip and dewey skin.

Grace – whose dad is actor Ed Burns – is the image of her famous mom and boasts the same chiseled bone structure that made Christy famous the world over.

© Images Press Christy Turlington at the Ralph Lauren Spring 1993 show circa 1992

Earlier in the year, the pair starred together in a campaign for Carolina Herrera, sharing pictures of the shoot by Georgina Millet. One photo saw the duo posing together, with Grace looking gorgeous in a fitted black dress while Christy rocked a black skirt with an oversized white shirt.

"Indescribably grateful to have had the privilege and opportunity to be a part of this experience! All the love in the world to every single divine human who made this possible!!!!!!!! Tears of love and love and more love!!!!" Grace penned on social media.

© Taylor Hill Ed and Christy attend the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in 2022

Christy and husband Ed married in 2003, and they also have 17-year-old son Finn Burns, who attends high school in Manhattan where the family of four resides.

Christy, one the most well-known supermodels of the 1980s and '90s alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista, is super close with her daughter, and in 2021, they ran the New York marathon together.

Christy and Grace took on the challenge to raise money for Every Mother Counts, Christy's charity that works to make childbirth and pregnancy safe for women. She launched the organization in 2010 after pursuing a Master’s degree in Public Health at Columbia University, and making a documentary No Woman, No Cry.

© Helena Christensen Cindy, Christy and Helena are still close friends

It came about after she suffered from postpartum complications with the birth of Grace and learned that in 2003, the year of her daughter's birth, "more than half a million girls and women were estimated to be dying yearly around the world and that number hadn’t come down in decades".

"It really wasn’t until a few years later after I had my second child that it started to become more clear. And then you know being lucky that I was in a position in my life and career where I had some time. I had the resources. I had relationships. I had connections,” she told The Motherly Podcast in 2015.