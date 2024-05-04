Kylie Minogue is out of this world in daring cutaway outfit – and sister Dannii is in love

Miss Minogue if you're nasty! Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue looked sensational on Saturday as she posed with Nasty hitmaker Janet Jackson in a backstage moment.

Kylie, 55, looked out of this world as she posed in a silver boiler suit with several cut-out sections around her legs and arms. The Padam Padam songstress wore space-age eyeshadow and allowed her sleek blonde locks to flow down past her shoulders. Underneath the suit, a stylish silver dress could be seen.

Janet, 57, meanwhile channelled her inner Grace Jones in an all-black ensemble with a small necklace. The If singer wore her black hair behind her and added bright makeup to finish off her radiant ensemble.

Kylie was over the moon to have had Janet visit during her Las Vegas residency as she enthused: "LOVEEEED seeing you tonight @janetjackson. Thank you so much for coming to see me in Vegas. (PS everyone lost their MINDS that you were here, and they are NOT the same)."

© Instagram Kylie and Janet posed backstage

Janet also shared a photo from the duo's meeting, where she commented: "So glad I got the chance to see my friend @kylieminogue perform tonite."

Fans lost their minds in the comments as one posted: "Do you understand how iconic this picture is?" while a second added: "This is absolutely out of this world incredible to see!!! FABULOUS!!!"

© JMEnternational Kylie always has incredible outfits

But it was Kylie's sister, Dannii Minogue, who appeared to be the most excited as the I Kissed a Boy presenter noted: "Goddess and idol."

Kylie and Dannii enjoy a close bond and this has only strengthened since the Better the Devil You Know singer moved back to her native Australia. But it's not just Dannii who holds Kylie in high regard, Dannii's son Ethan also loves his auntie Kylie.

© BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Kylie and Dannii have a close bond

Speaking about the pair's bond, Dannii exclusively told HELLO!: "I'm always the one who loves to create a party, whether it's a dinner party or getting lots of people around. I love entertaining. Kylie and I watch movies together and she also likes to have one-on-one time with Ethan - he has his movie education through his auntie.

"During lockdown we were all at my parents' house and Kylie taught herself how to record using a laptop, a plug-in mic and a little mixing desk and Ethan remembers hearing her recording songs that he's now hearing on the radio, which is awesome."

© Getty Dannii shared that her singer was a great cook

Dannii also revealed that Kylie loves to "cook" whenever she's able to reunite with her sister.

