Duchess Sophie rocks daring new look in biker jacket and studded accessory

The Duchess of Edinburgh was the epitome of elegance as she graced the International Carriage Driving Grand Prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Saturday.

The wife of Prince Edward, 59, looked radiant as ever as she joined her husband and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, at the annual occasion in Windsor.

Embracing the spring chill, Duchess Sophie dressed for crisper weather as she donned a blue corduroy dress from royally-loved brand Aspiga. Her 'Victoria' dress, which featured statement puffed shoulders and a sophisticated V-neckline, was perfectly paired with maroon leather boots.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend day 4 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show

The royal embraced an edgier aesthetic than her usual feminine, fit-and-flare silhouette, rocking a suede 'Tawnie' biker jacket from Paige.

Adding to her biker-babe ensemble, the Duchess added a studded leather 'Oskan Moon’ shoulder bag from Isabel Marant, elevating her Cognac-hued accessory with an Hermés silk scarf effortlessly tied around the handle.

© Getty The Duchess wore a beautiful blue courdroy dress

The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair down in care-free curls, opting to rock a natural makeup look consisting of a soft blush and light lashing of mascara.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's outing with both their children is a rare one, as their eldest Louise has taken a significant amount of time out of the spotlight as she continues her studies at St Andrews University.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor embraced her mother Sophie

Louise was all smiles as she joined her parents on Friday. The 20-year-old was wearing a Royal Windsor Horse Show gilet, espresso-hued country boots and a feather-adorned fedora from Hayfield England as she drove an e-bike around the track to monitor the carriage driving.

© Shutterstock Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter Lady Louise at the Windsor Horse Show

Lady Louise was introduced to carriage driving by her late grandfather, Prince Philip. Her grandfather was key in establishing carriage driving as a sport in the UK, and Lady Louise made her carriage driving debut when she was just 17 at the Royal Windsor Horse show - and it brought the late Queen Elizabeth II to tears.

The late Duke of Edinburgh raced carriages near Norfolk in the 1970s before going on to represent Britain at several world and European championships, explaining he took up the pasttime after retiring from polo in his fifties.