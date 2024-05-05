10 times royalty attended the Met Gala: From Princess Beatrice in purple to Princess Diana in lace-trimmed Dior

There's a reason why the first Monday in May is considered the most fashionable night of the year.

The Met Gala, co-chaired by Vogue's Anna Wintour, sees A-listers flocking to Manhattan's Metropolitan Museum of Art to walk the most-watched red carpet; while designers grasp at any opportunity to have their garments worn on the world's chicest stage.

From Blake Lively's gilded Atelier Versace gown to Zendaya's illuminating Cinderella dress the Met Gala has played host to some major fashion moments since it debuted in 1973 - though it's not always celebrities who get an invite.

Proving it's not just fashion royalty that get an invite, real-life royalty have on occasion received a golden ticket to the annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

While Catherine, the Princess of Wales is yet to attend, Princess Beatrice and Princess Diana have walked the red carpet in previous years.

From Princess Beatrice's striking Alberta Ferretti gown to Charlotte Casiraghi's sky-high platform heels, HELLO! revisits all the times royalty has attended the Met Gala.

Princess Diana, 1995 Perhaps most memorably, Princess Diana attended in 1995, looking stunning in a lace-trimmed Dior dress. Her stunning silk slip dress was made by John Galliano for his first couture collection for Christian Dior. Hinting that more royalty could be set to grace the Met Gala's stage, Anna Wintour once told the Today show: "I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the [Princess of Wales] together," she said. "That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. It's the two of them I want,|" referring to Meghan Markle and Princess Kate.

Princess Beatrice, 2018 Princess Beatrice surprised by attending in 2018, wearing a stunning Alberta Ferretti gown for the theme, which was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.



Charlotte Casiraghi, 2016 Monaco's ever stylish Charlotte Casiraghi, the second child of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, attended the 2016 Met Gala in a tiered Gucci ensemble. She was accompanied by Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, Dakota Johnson and Jared Leto, who all wore stand out pieces from the collection.



Charlotte Casiraghi, 2018 The Monegasque royal also attended the Met Gala in 2018. She was expecting her second child at the time, and looked totally divine in a Saint Laurent mini dress.

Charlotte Casiraghi, 2023 In perhaps her most glorious Met Gala moment yet, Charlotte graced the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" wearing a black lace dress.



Andrea Casiraghi, 2016 Charlotte's brother, Andrea Casiraghi also attended the 2016 gala, looking dapper in a classic tuxedo.



Queen Rania of Jordan, 2007 Queen Rania of Jordan made her Met Gala debut in 2007, looking glowing in a structured navy blue gown.

Queen Rania of Jordan, 2016 Queen Rania brought along son Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan as her date at the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' event in 2016. She was the definition of elegance in a black and white feathered Valentino gown paired with a dazzling set of jewels and hair accessories.



Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, 2016 Germany's Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis was a vision in gold as she brushed shoulders with fashion royalty in 2016, where she wore Mary Katranzou.


